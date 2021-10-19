Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

