Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.89 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

