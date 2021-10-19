Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $88.53 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

