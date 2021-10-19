Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

VINC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

