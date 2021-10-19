AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ACAN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

