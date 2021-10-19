AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ACAN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
About AmeriCann
