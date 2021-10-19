Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,270.0 days.
Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.
Ansell Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.