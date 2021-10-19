Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,270.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

