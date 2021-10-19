Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 22.9%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

