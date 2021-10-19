FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Lowered by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YRI. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.33 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$7.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

