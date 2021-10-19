Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Temenos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Temenos Company Profile
Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
