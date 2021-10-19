StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $4.72 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.