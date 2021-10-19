Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.48.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

