Echelon Wealth Partners Begins Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.54.

CTS opened at C$10.34 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

