Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $890.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

