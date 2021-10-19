Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Head to Head Review

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.28%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

