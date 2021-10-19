Comparing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.30 $2.08 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.