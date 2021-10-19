FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

