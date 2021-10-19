Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

