Brokers Offer Predictions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $18.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UNH opened at $424.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $359,094,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.