Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $5.85 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

