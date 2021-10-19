SVB Leerink Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

