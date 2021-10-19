Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

