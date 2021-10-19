CSX (CSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

