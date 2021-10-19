Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

