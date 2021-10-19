ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

