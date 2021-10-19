The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

