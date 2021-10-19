JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

