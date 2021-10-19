Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

PNEXF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Pharnext has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

