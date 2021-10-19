Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
PNEXF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Pharnext has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.29.
About Pharnext
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.