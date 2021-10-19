Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

