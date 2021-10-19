Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $17.10 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

