John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
