John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

