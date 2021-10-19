Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.75, but opened at $123.45. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic shares last traded at $120.19, with a volume of 95,967 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

