USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 483437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

