Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enviva Partners traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 4839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Enviva Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

