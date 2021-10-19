MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
MSADY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.
