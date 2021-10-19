JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

ETR BMW opened at €86.37 ($101.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

