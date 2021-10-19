Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 4,370

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,704 ($48.39) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,889.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,727.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

