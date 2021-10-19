Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of SPRB opened at $4.47 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

