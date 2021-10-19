Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Short Interest Update

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCOU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000.

Get Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units alerts:

Shares of GPCOU opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.