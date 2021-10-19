Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mission Advancement stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.