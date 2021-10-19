Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.53.

TSE ABX opened at C$23.61 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

