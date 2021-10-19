Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) insider Stephen Charles Coe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,685.13).

Shares of LON:RMMC opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.97. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Get River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment alerts:

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.