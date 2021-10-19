Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) insider Stephen Charles Coe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,685.13).
Shares of LON:RMMC opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.97. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).
