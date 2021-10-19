Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £139.20 ($181.87).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.17 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.