Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $21.81 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

