Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.78.

PAYC opened at $521.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

