Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $146.82 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.