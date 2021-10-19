Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $146.82 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
