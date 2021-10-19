Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.32.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.90. The firm has a market cap of C$28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 323.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.