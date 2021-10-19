Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.25 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 72.45%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.