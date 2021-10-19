Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

