CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$11.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.86.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE PEY opened at C$8.99 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $297,708 and sold 118,558 shares worth $861,117.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.