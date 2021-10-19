CIBC Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.17.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$922.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

